TWO DEAD IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND TWO OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AT A PLYMOUTH COUNTY RURAL INTERSECTION.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A PICKUP DRIVEN BY 43 YEAR OLD JULIO CESAR PENA OF LE MARS, WAS EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY C-12 WHEN IT FAILED TO STOP AT THE INTERSECTION WITH K-22 AROUND 10:30 P.M.

THE PICKUP WAS STRUCK BY A SOUTHBOUND PRIVATE AMBULANCE DRIVEN BY 21-YEAR-OLD COURTNEY JOHNSON OF SIOUX CITY WHICH HAD A PATIENT AND A SECOND PASSENGER INSIDE.

THE AMBULANCE WAS MAKING A NON-EMERGENCY TRANSFER.

PENA, AND THE PATIENT IN THE AMBULANCE, 94 YEAR OLD ERNEST PETTY OF ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA, DIED IN THE CRASH.

JOHNSON AND HER PASSENGER, 54 YEAR OLD LISA MARIE WISE OF SIOUX CITY, WERE INJURED, AND TRANSPORTED TO THE HAWARDEN HOSPITAL.

BOTH WERE WEARING SEAT BELTS WITH WISE SUSTAINING SERIOUS INJURIES.