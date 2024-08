CRITTENTON CENTER TO TAKE OVER ORANGE CITY DAYCARE OPERATIONS

THE CRITTENTON CENTER, OF SIOUX CITY HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ASSUME OPERATIONS OF THE ORANGE CITY AREA DAYCARE AND PRESCHOOL BEGIINING SEPTEMBER 3RD.

THE AGREEMENT IS WITH THE EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CONSISTING OF THE M-O-C FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, THE CITIES OF ORANGE CITY AND ALTON, AND THE ORANGE CITY AREA HEALTH SYSTEM.

THE ORANGE CITY DAY CARE AND PRESCHOOL WAS PREVIOUSLY OPERATED BY THE ORANGE CITY AREA DAYCARE BOARD FOR THE LAST 37 YEARS.

THE CRITTENTON CENTER’S CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOLLOW RESEARCH AND PLAY-BASED CURRICULUM AND ARE CARED FOR BY CERTIFIED TEACHERS AND TRAINED CLASSROOM EDUCATORS.