RAIN DELAYS PLYWOOD TRAIL PROJECT

RECENT WET WEATHER AND FLOODING HAVE CAUSED OFFICIALS OVERSEEING THE PLYWOOD TRAIL TO DELAY COMPLETION OF THE RECREATION TRAIL UNTIL THIS FALL.

THE PHASE ONE PROJECT EXTENDS FROM LE MARS TO MERRILL.

IT WAS NEAR COMPLETION THIS SPRING BEFORE THE FLOODING OCCURRED.

THE PLYWOOD TRAIL FOUNDATION SAYS THEY NOW HAVE TO CLEAR THE TRAIL, MAKE REPAIRS, AND RESEED WHERE THE FLOOD WASHED AWAY WHAT WAS PREVIOUSLY PLANTED.

UNTIL THEN, THE TRAIL IS UNRIDEABLE.

THE PLYWOOD TRAIL PHASES ARE PROCEEDING OUT OF SEQUENCE. PHASE 2, BETWEEN MERRILL AND HINTON, IS STILL IN THE PLANNING AND FUNDRAISING STAGE.

SOME CONSTRUCTION HAS BEGUN ON PHASE 3, THE PORTION BETWEEN SIOUX CITY AND HINTON.

SOME PARTS OF THE TRAIL HAVE BEEN POURED NEAR LEEDS.

CONSTRUCTION OF A PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE WILL ALSO BEGIN THIS FALL.