DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER

NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES GATHERED WEDNESDAY TO REMIND MOTORISTS TO DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN 821 ARRESTS OF DRUNK DRIVERS IN THE STATE SO FAR THIS YEAR:

SOBER4 OC……..FROM LAST YEAR. :24

VICKI KRAMER, THE DIRECTOR OF THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN 153 DEATHS FROM DRUNK DRIVING INCIDENTS::

SOBER5 OC………OF THEIR DECISIONS. :19

TOBY ANTONSON IS A VICTIM’S ADVOCATE WHO WAS PERSONALLY AFFECTED BY AN IMPAIRED DRIVER:

SOBER6 OC……..NEEDLESSLY. :12

THE DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER MOBILIZATION IS TAKING PLACE NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2ND.

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ALSO TAKING PART IN THE EFFORT ACROSS OUR STATE.