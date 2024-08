TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A TRANSIENT WHO WAS ALREADY INCARCERATED IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE ALLEGED ASSAULT OF ONE OF HIS CELLMATES.

32-YEAR-OLD BENGERMAN HOUSH HAD BEEN BOOKED INTO THE JAIL THURSDAY EVENING ON A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CHARGE.

LATER THURSDAY NIGHT, AUTHORITIES AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE JAIL FOR A REPORTED SUICIDE ATTEMPT THAT A SECOND INMATE HAD JUMPED OFF A BUNK HEAD FIRST IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT AND WAS UNCONSCIOUS.

BUT WHEN JAIL STAFF REVIEWED THE CELL VIDEO, THEY SAW THE INJURIES SUSTAINED BY THE VICTIM, ANOTHER TRANSIENT NAMED JONATHAN FULLER, HAPPENED DURING AN ASSAULT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT IN THE VIDEO YOU CAN SEE BENGERMAN HOUSH, BEGIN TO ASSAULT FULLER BY STRIKING HIM IN THE FACE WITH HIS ELBOW.

THE VIDEO SHOWS FULLER BEING KICKED IN THE FACE, PUNCHED AND OTHER ABUSE, ENDING WITH HOUSH STOMPING ON FULLER’S FACE TEN TIMES.

A THIRD CELL MATE, WHO DID NOT TAKE PART IN THE ASSAULT NOR INTERVENED, BEGIN TO BANG ON THE CELL DOOR TO GAIN THE ATTENTION OF CORRECTIONAL STAFF AND TOLD STAFF HE WAS WORRIED FOR HIS OWN SAFETY DURING THE INCIDENT.

FULLER REMAINS IN THE HOSPITAL WITH SEVERE INJURIES.

HOUSH IS NOW BEING HELD ON $300,000 BOND.