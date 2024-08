MCCOOK LAKE RECONSTRUCTION TO SLOW

NORTH SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE ENTERING A PHASE WHERE RESIDENTS IN THE FLOOD DAMAGED MCOOK LAKE AREA LIKELY WILL NOT SEE ANY CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS ON NORTHSHORE DRIVE AND PENROSE DRIVE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY IN A FACEBOOK POST THAT AS THE CITY AWAITS A PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION, THEY ARE TAKING PROPER STEPS TO ENSURE MAXIMUM FEMA REIMBURSEMENT FOR EXPENSES REPAIRING AND REPLACING CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE NORTHSHORE DRIVE AND PENROSE DRIVE AREAS.

THE CITY SAYS FEMA REGULATIONS REQUIRE CERTAIN STEPS FOR BIDDING PERMANENT UTILITY AND ROAD RESTORATION PROJECTS, AND THE CITY IS FOLLOWING THOSE REGULATIONS.

NORTH SIOUX CITY’S STATEMENT SAYS IF THEY DON’T PROCEED THE RIGHT WAY, THEY COULD MISS OUT ON MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FEDERAL ASSISTANCE FOR CITY EXPENSES.

THE CITY SAYS AS SOON AS CONSTRUCTION BIDS ARE RECEIVED AND CONTRACTS ARE SIGNED, AND AS WEATHER ALLOWS, UTILITY AND ROADWAY REPAIRS WILL RESUME.