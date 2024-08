TUESDAY IS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL WILL TAKE PART IN THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES TUESDAY EVENING AROUND THE METRO AREA.

CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY TO MEET AND HAVE FUN WITH LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS IN AN INFORMAL GATHERING:

NIGHT3 OC…… WEST 1ST STREET. :12

RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH WILL ALSO HOST ACTIVITES:

NIGHT4 OC……..A GOOD NIGHT. :15

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THOSE GAMES WILL BE AT ALL SEVEN LOCATIONS ALONG WITH OTHER ACTIVITIES AND ATTRACTIONS:

NIGHT5 OC……A LOT OF FUN. ;11

PULLED PORK SANDWICHES OR HOT DOGS ALONG WITH CHIPS AND A DRINK WILL BE PROVIDED.

THE OTHER LOCATIONS HOSTING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT INCLUDE ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH ON GLENN AVENUE, LATHAM PARK, THE LEEDS SPLASH PAD, DALE STREET PARK, AND ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AT 2801 JACKSON FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.