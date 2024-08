LATE SUMMER COVID CASES ON THE RISE IN IOWA

THERE’S BEEN A RISE IN CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED AROUND IOWA IN THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS LATE SUMMER COVID HAS BEEN A REGULAR OCCURRENCE FOR THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS NOW:

COVID25 OC…..SUMMER RUN OF COVID. :16

BROCK SAYS FOR MOST PEOPLE, THE SYMPTOMS HAVE BEEN NO WORSE THAN THE COMMON COLD:

COVID26 OC…….COLD & FLU LIKE SYMPTOMS. :24

HE SAYS STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE NOT TRACKING THE NUMBER OF CASES LIKE THEY DID DURING THE PANDEMIC:

COVID27 OC…ACTIVITY GOING ON. :19

BROCK SAYS COVID FOR THE MOST PART HAS CHANGED INTO A MILD VIRUS, BUT LIKE THE FLU, CAN BE MORE SEVERE.

HE SAYS WHILE THERE IS A COVID VACCINE, MOST PEOPLE DO NOT NEED TO GET AN INOCULATION FOR IT:

COVID28 OC…….ANY MORE COVID SHOTS. ;26

BROCK SAYS COVID IS NOW LUMPED IN WITH ALL OF THE OTHER RESPIRATORY VIRUSES HEALTH OFFICIALS DEAL WITH, AND MOST OF THE TIME IT IS NOT A SERIOUS THREAT TO AN INDIVIDUAL’S LONG TERM HEALTH.