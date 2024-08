CASTELLANOS BOND SET AT $1 MILLION DOLLARS

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT ONE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A WOMAN CHARGED WITH BEING AN ACCESSORY TO THE MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN IN APRIL OF 2023.

36-YEAR-OLD REYNA CASTELLANOS IS CHARGED WITH ACCESSORY TO A CLASS 1 FELONY, ACCESSORY TO FELONY NOT CLASS 4, MISDEMEANOR COMPOUNDING A FELONY, AND MISDEMEANOR FALSE REPORTING IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR.

REYNA’S ESTRANGED HUSBAND, 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS IN UNION COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA IN BEARDSHEAR’S DEATH AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPUTY ATTORNEY ERNEST THOMPSON HAS FILED A MOTION IN UNION COUNTY COURT TO ADMIT A CONFESSION AS EVIDENCE THAT ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES ALLEGEDLY MADE TO REYNA CASTELLANOS.

A JUDGE HAS YET TO RULE ON HIS MOTION.