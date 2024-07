NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF DAKOTA CITY TEEN

A FREMONT, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THE APRIL 27TH, 2023 DEATH OF A RURAL DAKOTA CITY TEENAGER.

50 YEAR OLD CHAD EVERETT BUNDY IS CHARGED WITH FELONY FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID IN A SERIOUS INJURY OR DEATH ACCIDENT, MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE, AND VIOLATING LOAD CONTENTS REQUIREMENTS.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS BUNDY IS ALLEGED TO BE THE DRIVER OF A FLAT BED STRAIGHT TRUCK WITH AN UNSECURED LOAD THAT A PIPE FROM THE STRAIGHT TRUCK ENTERED THE VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 17-YEAR-OLD KASSANDRA CLAASSEN, AND CAUSED A MORTAL WOUND, WHICH IN TURN CAUSED AN ACCIDENT.TWO MILES WEST OF DAKOTA CITY ON HIGHWAY 35.

THE ACCIDENT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF CLAASSEN.

BUNDY WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY MONDAY BY THE HOOPER NEBRASKA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND TRANSFERRED INTO THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S CUSTODY.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL ON $150,000 AT 10% BOND.

BUNDY’S NEXT COURT APPEARANCE IS AUGUST 21ST AT 3:00 P.M.