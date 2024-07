SOYBEAN OIL SPILL CAUSES SLICK CITY STREETS

A SOYBEAN OIL SPILL SATURDAY MORNING RESULTED IN SOME SLICK SIOUX CITY STREETS IN LATE JULY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY STARTING AT 8:35 A.M., THEY RECEIVED MULTIPLE PHONE CALLS OF SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS ON MULTIPLE INTERSECTIONS ON FLOYD BLVD AND SINGING HILLS BLVD.

IT WAS DISCOVERED A SEMI TRAILER TRANSPORTING A NON-HAZARDOUS SOYBEAN OIL WAS NOT SECURED PROPERLY AND PROCEEDED TO SPILL OIL IN THOSE MULTIPLE AREAS.

THE INTERSECTIONS WERE COATED WITH SAND BY CITY CREWS TO HELP SOAK UP THE OIL AND IMPROVE CONDITIONS.

CITIZENS DRIVING FROM FLOYD AND DACE NORTH AND SOUTH BOUND ALL THE WAY UP TO 33RD STREET SHOULD DRIVE CAREFULLY DUE TO THE SLICK ROADWAYS CONDITIONS.