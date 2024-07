TWO KILLED IN OVERNIGHT CRASH

TWO PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH LAST NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY. POLICE RESPONDED TO A CRASH AT WEST 3RD AND REBECCA STREETS AT 9:13 P.M. AND FOUND A TRUCK WAS TRAVELING EASTBOUND ON WEST 3RD AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED.

THE TRUCK STRUCK A VOLKSWAGEN THAT WAS CROSSING THE INTERSECTION NORTHBOUND ON REBECCA. THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. A FEMALE PASSENGER IN THE VOLSWAGEN WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WHERE SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

TWO OTHER PASSENGERS IN THE CAR WERE TRANSPORTED TO AN AREA HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES. THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES, WHILE A PASSENGER WAS TRANSPORTED WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.