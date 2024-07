REYNOLDS EXTENDS THREE DISASTER PROCLAMATIONS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED AN EXTENSION FOR PREVIOUSLY ISSUED PROCLAMATIONS THAT ALLOW STATE RESOURCES TO BE USED TO RESPOND TO AND RECOVER FROM SEVERE WEATHER.

THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TARGETED SUSPENSION OF SPECIFIC REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN AFFECTED COUNTIES.

THE NEW PROCLAMATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND THREE DISASTER PROCLAMATIONS ISSUED JUNE 22ND-24TH.

WOODBURY AND ALL OTHER NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES SOUTH TO POTTAWATTAMIE ARE AMONG THOSE INCLUDED IN THE EXTENSION, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON AUGUST 17TH UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.