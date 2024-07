MRHD ANNOUNCES FLOOD RELIEF GRANTS

SIX SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS HAVE RECEIVED FUNDING FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT TO HELP SUPPORT RESIDENTS IN MCCOOK LAKE, RIVERSIDE, AND RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY WHO HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY RECENT FLOODING.

THE MRHD GRANTS TOTAL $71,650 IN EMERGENCY DISASTER RELIEF FUNDS GRANTS TO NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ASSISTING LOCAL FLOOD VICTIMS.

THAT INCLUDES THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, CORRECTIONVILLE’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, THE MCCOOK LAKE ISAAC WALTON LEAGUE, RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN/NEW HOPE CHURCH, THE SALVATION ARMY AND THE SIOUX CITY JUNIOR LEAGUE,

THE EMERGENCY GRANTS AWARDED BY MRHD ARE DESIGNED TO ADDRESS IMMEDIATE NECESSITIES SUCH AS FOOD, TEMPORARY HOUSING, ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES, CLEAN UP AND EMERGENCY REPAIRS.

MRHD WILL CONSIDER ANOTHER ROUND OF ADDITIONAL EMERGENCY GRANTS TO BE AWARDED IN TWO WEEKS.

IN ADDITION, MRHD HAS MODIFIED ITS EXISTING IMPACT MATCH GRANT PROGRAM TO IDENTIFY FLOOD-RELATED PROJECTS IN ITS UPCOMING GRANT CYCLE.

THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR THE IMPACT MATCH GRANT WILL RUN THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST.

IN TOTAL, $1,000,000 WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR AWARDS RANGING FROM $25,000 TO $250,000.

AWARDS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON OCTOBER 24TH.