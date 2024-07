RAGBRAI 2024 ROLLS INTO GLENWOOD

BIKE RIDERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD ARE CONVERGING IN WESTERN IOWA THIS WEEKEND FOR THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA,

GLENWOOD IS THE STARTING POINT FOR RAGBRAI’S 434 MILE ROUTE THIS YEAR.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR AMBER FARNAN EXPECTS THE TOWN OF ABOUT FIVE-THOUSAND TO MORE THAN TRIPLE IN SIZE ON SATURDAY NIGHT, BRINGING ALONG SOME MUCH-WELCOME BUSINESS.

RAGBRAI22 OC………I BELIEVE.” :13

JENNIFER UPHOFF OF GLENWOOD WILL BE HOSTING 30 RAGBRAI RIDERS.

RAGBRAI21 OC………AN EXCITING WEEKEND.” (LAUGH) :12

THE RIDERS WILL EXIT GLENWOOD SUNDAY MORNING, HEADED TO SPEND SUNDAY NIGHT IN RED OAK.

THE OTHER OVERNIGHT STOPS ARE IN ATLANTIC, WINTERSET, KNOXVILLE, OTTUMWA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND BURLINGTON.

THIS THE 51ST YEAR FOR RAGBRAI AND WHILE THIS YEAR’S ROUTE IS THE SHORTEST EVER — IT’S ALSO THE HILLIEST.