ALGONA WOMAN CHARGED IN SOUTH DAKOTA THEFT OF OVER $1 MILLION IN FUNDS

AN ALGONA, IOWA WOMAN HAS BEEN INDICTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING AN ESTIMATED $1.8 MILLION IN STATE AND FEDERAL FUNDS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA’S DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS 68-YEAR-OLD LONNA CARROLL IS A FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES EMPLOYEE.

CARROLL IS CHARGED WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED GRAND THEFT.

SHE IS ACCUSED OF TAKING THE MONEY BETWEEN 2010 AND 2023 WHILE AN EMPLOYEE FOR THE DEPARTMENT AND HAD CONTROL OF THE FUNDS.

JACKLEY SAID THE THEFTS WERE DISCOVERED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES.

SHE WAS ARRESTED WEDNESDAY IN IOWA AND IS AWAITING EXTRADITION TO SOUTH DAKOTA.

HER BOND HAS BEEN SET AT $50,000.