GRASSLEY LAUNCHES SECRET SERVICE INVESTIGATION

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA IS INVESTIGATING THE U.S. SECRET SERVICE’S POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN LIGHT OF THE RECENT ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

CGINVEST1 OC………TO GET ANSWERS. :14

GRASSLEY IS LAUNCHING A MULTI-PRONGED INVESTIGATORY EFFORT, SENDING LETTERS TO THE SECRET SERVICE, FBI, THE DEPARTMENTS OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND JUSTICE, AS WELL AS THE HOMELAND SECURITY INSPECTOR GENERAL TO REQUEST RECORDS AND RESPONSES REGARDING WHAT HE CALLS SATURDAY’S MONUMENTAL SECURITY FAILURE:

CGINVEST2 OC………AGAINST FUTURE VIOLENCE. :22

GRASSLEY SENT A LETTER TO SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR KIMBERLY CHEATLE AND HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS STATING “AT THIS TIME, THE LACK OF INFORMATION FROM YOUR AGENCIES IS UNACCEPTABLE, YOU OWE CONGRESS AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FULL AND COMPLETE TRANSPARENCY ON HOW THIS TRAGEDY COULD POSSIBLY OCCUR.