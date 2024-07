HAMILTON BLVD ASPHALT PROJECT BEGINS

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION HAS STARTED THE ASPHALT OVERLAY PROJECT ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE CONTRACTOR IS STARTING THE WORK AT 36TH STREET AND WILL WORK NORTH TOWARDS OUTER DRIVE.

PILOT CARS WILL CONTINUE TO BE USED TO MAINTAIN TRAFFIC ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

A DETOUR STARTING AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND OUTER DRIVE IS POSTED UTILIZING OUTER DRIVE, CHEYENNE BOULEVARD, INDIAN HILLS BOULEVARD/36TH STREET, JACKSON STREET, 27TH STREET, AND STONE PARK BOULEVARD.

AS THE OVERLAY CONTINUES THERE WILL BE CHANGES TO THE DETOUR ROUTE.

OTHER ROUTES MAY STILL BE AVAILABLE TO AVOID THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE