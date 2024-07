FLOOD RESOURCE FAIR AIDS RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS

RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY RECENT FLOODS TURNED OUT TO SEE WHAT RESOURCES WERE AVAILABLE TO HELP THEM AT A FLOOD RELIEF FAIR HELD AT RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

MIKE MONTINO, THE WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR HELPED ORGANIZE THE EVENT:

ON TUESDAY, WOODBURY COUNTY WAS APPROVED FOR INDIVIDUAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

MONTINO SAYS THAT MEANS FEMA ASSISTANCE IS NOW AVAILABLE TO THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS:

MONTINO SAYS RESIDENTS CAN NOW START THEIR APPLICATIONS FOR FEDERAL AID FROM FEMA, AND A DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER WILL SOON OPEN:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT IS OPTIMISTIC THAT THE RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS WILL GET AWARDED THE FEDERAL AID TO HELP RECOVER FROM THEIR FLOOD LOSSES:

THE FLOOD RESOURCE FAIR WILL HAVE AN EVENING SESSION THURSDAY FROM 4-8 P.M. AT THE SAME CHURCH.