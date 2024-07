WOODBURY COUNTY RECEIVES FEDERAL INDIVIDUAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE STATUS

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS FINALLY BEEN APPROVED FOR INDIVIDUAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCES THE APPROVAL FOR WOODBURY COUNTY UNDER THE PREVIOUSLY APPROVED MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION BY FEMA FOR IOWA COUNTIES WHERE SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE WAS SUSTAINED FROM SEVERE STORMS, FLOODING, STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS,AND TORNADOES FROM JUNE 16TH UNTIL THE RECENT FLOODS AFFECTING RIVERSIDE, CORRECTIONVILLE AND OTHER AREAS IN THE COUNTY.

MORE INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.

—————————

THE SOUTHERN BAPTIST DISASTER RELIEF TEAM IS IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK TO ASSIST RESIDENTS WHO WERE AFFECTED BY FLOODING IN RIVERSIDE.

VOLUNTEERS WILL VISIT HOMES IN THE RIVERSIDE AREA, EVALUATE DAMAGE, AND THEN ASSIST IN REMEDIATING THE DAMAGE, INCLUDING MOLD PREVENTION.

ALL OF THE VOLUNTEERS ARE EASILY IDENTIFIED WITH YELLOW COLORED APPAREL AND IDENTIFICATION AND HAVE COMPLETED A BACKGROUND CHECK.

RESIDENTS WHO WISH TO USE THEIR SERVICES SHOULD CALL 712-255-5989, EXTENSION #2.

REPRESENTATIVES WILL ALSO BE AT THE RIVERSIDE FLOOD RELIEF RESOURCE FAIR HELD AT RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH ON WEDNESDAY FROM 1-4 P.M. AND THURSDAY FROM 4-8 P.M.