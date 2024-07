SOUTH SIOUX VOTERS TO DECIDE HIRING MORE EMERGENCY RESPONDERS TUESDAY

VOTERS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY GO TO THE POLLS TUESDAY FOR A SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO FUND HIRING MORE FIREFIGHTER-PARAMEDICS IN THE CITY.

MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS VOTING YES WILL SHIFT SOME OF THE EXISTING SALES TAX FUNDS TO PUBLIC SAFETY:

TO DO SUCH; THE PUBLIC MUST DECIDE BY VOTING YES IN THE ELECTION SO THE CITY CAN HIRE MORE FIRST RESPONDERS:

THE MAYOR SAYS A YES VOTE WILL INCREASE THE CITY’S EMERGENCY STAFF AVAILABLE TO RESPOND TO THE GROWING NUMBER OF MEDICAL CALLS:

KOCH SAYS THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL COST TO TAXPAYERS IN HIRING THE NEW FIREFIGHTERS, BUT CITIZENS MUST VOTE YES TO ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN:

VOTERS WILL GO TO THE POLLS AT THEIR TRADITIONAL LOCATIONS BEGINNING AT 8:00 A.M. WITH POLLS CLOSING AT 8 P.M.