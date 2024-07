LIMITED MCCOOK LAKE RESIDENT ACCESS TODAY (JULY 1ST)

RESIDENTS ON PENROSE MAY HAVE ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTIES FOR ELECTRICAL AND STRUCTURAL SAFETY TODAY (MONDAY).

ACCESS MUST GO THROUGH THE TAGGING SYSTEM AND BE IDENTIFIED TO BE ALLOWED IN THE FLOOD ZONE.

THE ACCESS TODAY IS OPEN TO THESE RESIDENTS ONLY FOR PROPERTY OWNERS AND CONTRACTORS.

RESIDENTS WILL BE ALLOWED ACCESS UNTIL 6PM TONIGHT (JULY 1ST).

MCCOOK LAKE RESIDENTS ON NORTHSHORE DRIVE (25, 27, 41 & GREATER THAN 59 & WEST) MAY ENTER THE ZONE TO ASSESS THEIR STRUCTURE.

RESIDENTS MAY BRING A CONTRACTOR LICENSED/ INSURED/ BONDED IN SD, IA, NE, OR MN TO ASSESS FOR STABILIZATION THEIR HOME.

A PLAN OF WORK MUST BE SUBMITTED TO CITY HALL BUILDING PERMIT DEPARTMENT FOR APPROVAL PRIOR TO WORK COMMENCING.

ALL RESIDENTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO EVALUATE AND HAVE A SHORING PLAN IF NEEDED COMPLETED BY AN ENGINEER LICENSED TO PRACTICE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE PLAN SHOULD BE SEALED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAW.

RESIDENTS AND CONTRACTORS MAY HAVE TO WALK TO GAIN ACCESS DUE TO UTILITY WORK BEING COMPLETED IN THE AREA.

OWNERS WHO HAVE BOATS DOCKED AT THE FLOODED DOCKS AT MCCOOK LAKE HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO GET THEM OUT TUESDAY EVENING.

BOAT OWNERS ARE TO REPORT AT THE IZAAK WALTON LEAGUE FROM 5:30 P.M. TO 7:30 P.M.

CONSERVATION OFFICERS WILL TAKE EACH OWNER TO THEIR BOATS AND THEM BRING THEM BACK TO THE ISAAK WALTON LEAGUE RAMP.

YOU’LL NEED TO BRING YOUR OWN TRAILER TO RETRIEVE YOUR BOAT PLUS A PHOTO I.D.

MONDAY NIGHT’S REMOVAL HAS BEEN POSTPONED

Photo by SD Civil Air Patrol for SD Emergency Management