RIVERSIDE FLOOD UPDATE

WHILE MANY ROADS IN THE RIVERSIDE AREA THAT WERE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING HAVE REOPENED, LOCAL OFFICIALS URGE THE PUBLIC TO AVOID THESE ROADWAYS TO FACILITATE ONGOING CLEANUP EFFORTS.

TRASH COLLECTION ROLL OFF CONTAINERS REMAIN AVAILABLE IN GOLDIE PARK AND SURROUNDING AREAS IN

RIVERSIDE.

GILL HAULING WILL RESUME THE REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THESE CONTAINERS TODAY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY E-O-C CALL CENTER CLOSED AT 7:00 PM ON SUNDAY.

RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED NOT TO BEGIN ANY RECOVERY EFFORTS UNTIL YOUR HOME HAS BEEN INSPECTED.

IF YOU RESIDE IN SIOUX CITY, AND YOUR HOUSE HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED YET, CALL THE SIOUX CITY INSPECTION OFFICE AT 712-224-5216.

RESIDENTS SEEKING UTILITY RESTORATION TO THEIR HOMES IN RIVERSIDE MUST SCHEDULE AN INSPECTION

THROUGH SIOUX CITY INSPECTION SERVICES.

THE RED CROSS CONTINUES TO OPERATE A TEMPORARY SHELTER AT SACRED HEART CHURCH LOCATED AT 5010 MILITARY ROAD.