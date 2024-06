VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR FLOOD CLEAN UP IN METRO AREA

SOME LOCAL PEOPLE ARE ASKING ABOUT HOW THEY MAY VOLUNTEER TO HELP WITH FLOOD CLEAN UP IN THE METRO AREA.

RITA DONNELLY, THE VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, SAYS A CALL CENTER HAS BEEN SET UP NEAR THE EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER TO ANSWER THOSE INQUIRIES:

VOLS1 OC…….. MOVING FORWARD. :15

THE NUMBER TO CALL IS 712-224-5262:

VOLS2 OC…INTO THEIR HOMES. :10

A VOLUNTEER RECEPTION CENTER WILL BE SET UP AS WELL AS AN AREA FOR DONATIONS.

Photo by City of Sioux City