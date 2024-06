GAVINS POINT SPILLWAY CLOSED

SPILLWAY OPERATIONS AT GAVINS POINT DAM ARE ENDING FOLLOWING RECENT HEAVY RAINS.

THE GATES AT GAVINS POINT DAM IN YANKTON CLOSED AT 8 A.M. WITH ALL RELEASES PASSING THOUGH THE POWERHOUSE.

RELEASES HAVE BEEN LOWERED FROM 24,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND TO 20,000 CFS.

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE MISSOURI RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DIVISION, SAYS THE POOL ELEVATION ON THE GAVINS POINT RESERVOIR, LEWIS AND CLARK LAKE, RECEDED ABOUT 6 INCHES OVERNIGHT ALLOWING THEM TO RETURN RELEASES TO THE POWERHOUSE AT 20,000 CFS.

Photos by SD Civil Air Patrol for SD Office of Emergency Management