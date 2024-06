SALVATION ARMY PROVIDING LOCAL RELIEF HELP

THE LOCAL SALVATION ARMY DISASTER RELIEF TEAMS ARE RESPONDING TO THE WIDESPREAD FLOODING IN THE REGION.

THE TEAMS ARE PROVIDING FOOD AND HYDRATION AND HOUSEHOLD SUPPLIES AT THE LOCAL EMERGENCY SHELTER AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND ALSO SET UP A SHOWER TRAILER IN HAWARDEN, WHOSE WATER SYSTEM WAS COMPROMISED BY THE FLOODS.

THE TEAM AT SIOUX CITY’S EVENTS CENTER IS PROVIDING HYDRATION AND SNACKS TO DISPLACED RESIDENTS THERE, AND MEAL SERVICE TO THEM AS WELL.

THE TEAM WILL SERVE BREAKFAST, LUNCH, AND DINNER AT THE EMERGENCY SHELTER TODAY AND IS PREPARING TO SERVE MORE MEALS OUT OF THE SHELTER AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES.

IN HAWARDEN, THE SHOWER TRAILER WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR USE UNTIL 6 PM TODAY (JUNE 25).