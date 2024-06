RIVERSIDE FLOODING SLOWLY IS SUBSIDING

THE BIG SIOUX RIVER STOPPED GOING OVER THE TOP OF THE LEVEE IN RIVERSIDE AROUND MIDNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS CITY CREWS HAVE BEEN WORKING TO CLEAR OUT THE STANDING WATER:

AS OF 3P.M. TUESDAY, 49 RIVERSIDE HOMES REMAINED IN THE FLOOD AREA AND HE SAYS MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WORKERS WILL COME IN WEDNESDAY TO ASSESS THEM:

AESOPH SAYS THE CITY HAS ALSO REOPENED PART OF LARSEN PARK ROAD ALONG THE RIVERFRONT:

AESOPH SAYS THE CITY ALSO WANTS RESIDENTS TO REPORT ANY FLOOD DAMAGE THEIR PROPERTY HAS SUSTAINED TO THE IOWA STATE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES WEBSITE.

THAT WILL HELP IN THE APPLICATION FOR STATE OR FEDERAL AID FOR FLOOD RECOVERY.