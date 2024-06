DUNES RESIDENTS ASKED TO VOLUNTARILY EVACUATE

UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS ARE RECOMMENDING VOLUNTARY EVACUATION BY DAKOTA DUNES RESIDENTS OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS BECAUSE OF THE FLOOD THREAT.

OFFICIALS SAY IF THERE IS A MAJOR BREACH OR OVERTOPPING OF DUNES PROTECTION. A MANDATORY EVACUATION WILL BE REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY.

THEY ASK RESIDENTS TO MINIMIZE ALL WATER AND SANITARY SEWER USE AND TO TURN OFF LAWN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS.

MAKE SURE YOUR SUMP PUMP IS DISCHARGING OUTSIDE THE HOME. DO NOT DISCHARGE SUMP PUMPS INTO THE SANITARY SEWER.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES MAY HAVE TO BE TAKEN TO CLOSE OFF SANITARY SEWERS IN LOW LYING AREAS TO HELP PRESERVE THE SYSTEM.