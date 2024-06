WIDESPREAD FLOODING IN NORTHWEST IOWA

THE HEAVY RAINS BETWEEN THE EVENING OF JUNE 20TH AND SATURDAY MORNING, JUNE 22ND HAVE CAUSED WIDESPREAD FLOODING ACROSS, PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST IOWA ALONG VARIOUS PRIMARY HIGHWAYS.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED IN THE COUNTIES OF LYON, SIOUX, O’BRIEN, CLAY, EMMET, AND DICKINSON.

AS OF 8:30 A.M. ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22, THERE ARE OVER 20 SPECIFIC LOCATIONS ON THE PRIMARY HIGHWAY SYSTEM WITH ROAD CLOSURES.

NOT ALL OF THE CLOSURES WILL ALLOW FOR DETOURS AS THE SECONDARY ROADWAYS ARE ALSO FLOODED.

THE CITY OF HAWARDEN IS ASKING RESIDENTS TO WATCH FOR ANY EVACUATION NOTICES AS WATER CONTINUE TO RISE.

IN HAWARDEN, THE FROG POND AND CALLIOPE AREAS ARE UNDER AN EVACUATION NOTICE.

THE HIGH SCHOOL IS BEING USED FOR SHELTER.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS ALSO DECLARED SIOUX COUNTY AS A DISASTER AREA.

THE IOWA DOT SUGGESTS VISITING 511IA.ORG AS IT HAS THE MOST UP TO DATE ROADWAY CLOSURES.

REMEMBER, TURN AROUND AND DON’T DROWN.

THE IOWA DOT IS WORKING WITH OTHER STATE AGENCIES TO ASSIST LOCAL COMMUNITIES IN FLOOD RESPONSE.

YOU MAY CALL 5-1-1 (WITHIN IOWA) OR 800-288-1047 (NATIONWIDE) AND STAY CONNECTED WITH 511 ON FACEBOOK OR TWITTER.