WINNEBAGO LAND TRANSFER APPROVED BY U.S. SENATE

THE U.S. SENATE HAS UNANIMOUSLY PASSED THE WINNEBAGO LAND TRANSFER ACT, INTRODUCED BY U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER AND COSPONSORED BY SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA..

FISCHER SAYS THE LEGISLATION TRANSFERS APPROXIMATELY 1,600 ACRES OF LAND BACK TO THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA THAT WERE ILLEGALLY SEIZED IN THE 1970S BY THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS:

WINNLAND4 OC…NEVER EVEN STARTED. :14

FISCHER SAYS THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS WAS WRONG TO SEIZE THE LAND THROUGH EMINENT DOMAIN:

WINNLAND5 OC……..A JUST RESOLUTION. :13

IN ADDITION TO SENATORS FISCHER AND RICKETTS, THE LEGISLATION WAS COSPONSORED BY SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST OF IOWA.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE RANDY FEENSTRA OF IOWA LED THE BILL IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, WHICH PASSED IT BY VOICE VOTE ON FEBRUARY 5TH,

THE BILL NOW HEADS TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S DESK.

Photo courtesy Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska