SOUTH SIOUX CITY BEGINS LEAD WATER PIPE HOME CHECKS

INSPECTORS ARE NOW GOING DOOR TO DOOR IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO FOLLOW E-P-A LEAD WATER SERVICE LINE REQUIREMENTS AND ENSURE SAFE DRINKING WATER IN THE CITY.

THE LEAD SURVEYORS WILL MAKE CONTACT WITH RESIDENTS WHO HAVE NOT RESPONDED TO THE INITIAL WATER SURVEY REQUEST THAT WAS MAILED TO CITY RESIDENTS WHO HAVE HOMES CONSTRUCTED PRIOR TO 1980.

THE LEAD SURVEYORS WILL BE ASSISTING RESIDENTS IN IDENTIFYING THE MATERIAL USED ON THE MAIN WATER LINE INSIDE THE RESIDENT’S HOME.

THE TEST ON THE WATER LINE SHOULD TAKE NO MORE THAN 15 MINUTES AND THE SURVEYORS WILL HAVE AN OFFICIAL CITY ID BADGE FOR IDENTIFICATION.

THEY WILL BE KNOCKING ON DOORS FROM 2:00PM TO 7:00PM MONDAY TO FRIDAY AND 10:00AM TO 2:00PM ON

SATURDAYS, FROM NOW THROUGH EARLY AUGUST.