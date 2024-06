HOGAN NAMED “IMPACT” AWARD WINNER

A VOLUNTEER WITH SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IS THE LATEST RECIPIENT OF KSCJ AND POWELL BROADCASTING’S IMPACT AWARD.

MARTY HOGAN IS A BOARD MEMBER OF THE PARK, WHICH HONORS AMERICA’S MILITARY VETERANS AND FEATURES A HALF SCALE REPLICA OF THE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL AND KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL AT THE PARK,

THERE IS ALSO A FREEDOM ROCK AND MEMORABILIA DISPLAYS INSIDE THE PARK’S INTERPRETIVE CENTER NAMED FOR CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT GENERAL GEORGE “BUD” DAY AND HIS WIFE DORIS:

HOGAN1 OC..THE ROCK HERE. :09

HE HAS BEEN INSTRUMENTAL IN THE CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY PARK:

HOGAN2 OC…MORE COMING. :09

THAT INCLUDED A $750,000 PAVING PROJECT LEADING INTO AND AROUND THE VETERANS MEMORIAL AREA.

HOGAN ALSO SERVED IN THE MILITARY AND IS RETIRED FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

KSCJ photo: Pictured Marty Hogan & Mark Hahn