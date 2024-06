IOWA RELAUNCHES COLD CASE UNIT

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD IS URGING IOWANS TO CALL IN TIPS TO A NEW COLD CASE UNIT IN HER OFFICE.

COLDCASE1 OC…….HERE IN IOWA.” ;08

IOWA BRIEFLY HAD A COLD CASE UNIT TO EXAMINE UNSOLVED MURDERS, BUT IT WAS FINANCED WITH A FEDERAL GRANT AND CLOSED DOWN MORE THAN A DOZEN YEARS AGO.

JODY EWING FOUNDED THE IOWA COLD CASES WEBSITE IN 2005 AS A SERVICE TO THE FAMILIES OF VICTIMS AND SHE JOINED THE ATTORNEY GENERAL AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

COLDCASE2 OC……BECOME A REALITY.” :09

THE STATE LEGISLATURE HAS PROVIDED BIRD’S OFFICE WITH OVER HALF A MILLION DOLLARS AND SHE’LL BE HIRING THREE INVESTIGATORS TO REVIEW THE MORE THAN 400 UNSOLVED MURDERS OR MISSING PERSON CASES IN IOWA.

STEVE PONSETTO, A RETIRED STATE TROOPER AND D-C-I AGENT, WILL LEAD THE OFFICE.

HE SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW HOMICIDES AND CASES INVOLVING UNIDENTIFIED HUMAN REMAINS AS WELL AS PEOPLE WHO’VE GONE MISSING UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES IF LOCAL INVESTIGATORS HAVE EXHAUSTED ALL LEADS.

COLDCASE3 OC……..COLD CASE INITIATIVE.” :08

BIRD SAYS HER OFFICE HAS PROSECUTED TWO COLD CASES IN THE PAST 18 MONTHS:

COLDCASE4 OC…….. TO THE BOTTOM OF A CASE.” :17

THE PROJECT WILL BE LAUNCHED JULY 1ST WHEN THE NEXT STATE BUDGETING YEAR STARTS.

Radio Iowa contributed

Photo of Jody Ewing & Brenna Bird by Kay Henderson