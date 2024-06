FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS NEW IOWA IMMIGRATION LAW

A FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HAS GRANTED AN INJUNCTION BLOCKING IOWA’S NEW IMMIGRATION LAW THAT WOULD MAKE ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY INTO THE U.S. A STATE CRIME.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE INJUNCTION SAYING STATES ARE LEFT DEFENSELESS TO THE ONGOING CRISIS AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.

SHE SAYS “PLAINLY, THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS FAILING TO DO THEIR JOB AND ENFORCE FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAWS ALLOWING MILLIONS TO ENTER AND RE-ENTER WITHOUT ANY CONSEQUENCE OR DELAY”

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD WILL APPEAL THE INJUNCTION.

BIRD SAYS “IOWA NEVER WOULD HAVE HAD TO PASS THIS LAW TO BEGIN WITH IF IT WEREN’T FOR BIDEN’S OPEN BORDERS.

RATHER THAN SUING IOWA FOR ENFORCING IMMIGRATION LAWS, HE SHOULD DO HIS DUTY TO SECURE THE BORDER.”

RITA BETTIS AUSTEN, LEGAL DIRECTOR OF THE A-C-L-U OF IOWA, SUPPORTS THE INJUNCTION,SAYING “THE COURT POWERFULLY AND ACCURATELY FOUND THAT THE LAW IS ‘UNTENABLE.’

SHE SAYS THIS STATE LAW CONFLICTS WITH FEDERAL LAW AND DUMPS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT ON STATE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND JUDGES”.

THE NEW LAW WOULD HAVE TAKEN EFFECT ON JULY 1ST.