DOWNTOWN RECYCLING BINS GETTING PLENTY OF USE

THE RECYCLING BINS INSTALLED AROUND DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO ARE GETTING PLENTY OF USE.

ARAH MONTAGNE OF THE CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS OVER SIX TONS OF RECYCLABLES HAVE BEEN COLLECTED SO FAR:

THE BINS ARE EASILY IDENTIFIED BY THE CREATIVE ARTWORK DESIGNED BY LOCAL ARTIST JESSICA HAMMOND OF BRUTAL DOODLES.

MONTANGE SAYS THE CITY’S GLASS RECEPTACLES ARE GETTING GOOD USE ALSO:

GOODWILL IS ALSO COLLECTING PLASTIC BAGS AND CANDY WRAPPERS FOR A RECLED ROAD PROJECT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.