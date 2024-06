CONE PARK MOUNTAIN BIKING TRAILS OPEN FOR USE

NEW MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAILS AT SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK WILL BE DEDICATED THIS WEEKEND.

JOHN BYRNES OF SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION SAYS A TRAIL FEST CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD AT THE PARK ON SATURDAY BEGINNING AT 10 A.M:

BYRNES SAYS IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOUR SKILL LEVEL IS, IF YOU CAN RIDE A BIKE, YOU WILL HAVE A GREAT TIME ON THE NEW CONE PARK TRAILS:

HE SAYS THE CONE PARK MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAILS ARE UNIQUE NOT JUST TO SIOUXLAND , BUT TO MUCH OF THE MIDWEST:

AFTER TRAIL FEST ON SATURDAY, BYRNES SAYS THE CONE PARK TRAILS WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, AND YOU CAN RENT A MOUNTAIN BIKE TO RIDE IF YOU DON’T HAVE ONE OF YOUR OWN:

THE CITY WILL HOLD A RIBBON CUTTING FOR MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK AT 1:30 P.M. FRIDAY.

Photo provided by City of Sioux City