BANDITS TO PLAY AT OMAHA FOR N-A-L CHAMPIONSHIP

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM WILL BE PLAYING FOR THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY NIGHT IN OMAHA AGAINST THEIR LONGTIME RIVALS THE OMAHA BEEF.

BANDITS COACH ERV STROHBEEN SAYS HIS TEAM IS READY FOR THE TITLE GAME:

THE BEEF DEFEATED THE CAROLINA COBRAS LAST WEEK IN OMAHA, WHICH MEANT THE BANDITS WOULD HAVE A SHORT ROAD TRIP TO OMAHA TO PLAY FOR THE TITLE:

STROHBEEN IS HOPING FOR A GOOD TURNOUT OF SIOUX CITY FANS TO MAKE THAT SHORT DRIVE TO OMAHA TO ROOT THE BANDITS ON;

KICKOFF AT THE LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA IN OMAHA IS AT 6:30 P.M.