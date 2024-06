BIRD FLU TAKES TOLL ON ANOTHER NW IOWA DAIRY HERD

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE U.S.D.A. HAVE DETECTED A NEW CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN A HERD OF DAIRY CATTLE IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CONTINUES TO ENCOURAGE IOWA POULTRY PRODUCERS AND DAIRY FARMERS TO BOLSTER THEIR BIOSECURITY PRACTICES AND PROTOCOLS TO PROTECT THEIR FLOCKS AND HERDS.

DAIRY CATTLE RECOVER WITH LITTLE TO NO MORTALITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE DISEASE.

THERE IS NO CONCERN ABOUT THE SAFETY OF PASTEURIZED MILK OR DAIRY PRODUCTS. PASTEURIZATION HAS CONTINUALLY PROVEN TO SUCCESSFULLY INACTIVATE BACTERIA AND VIRUSES, LIKE INFLUENZA, IN MILK.

IF DAIRY PRODUCERS SUSPECT CASES OF HPAI, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR HERD VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

POSSIBLE CASES MUST ALSO BE REPORTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AT (515) 281-5305.