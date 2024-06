SLOAN BURGLARY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN A STRING OF BURGLARIES LAST MONTH THAT OCCURRED IN SLOAN, IOWA.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 49-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL WAYNE LINDGREN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FOUR FELONY COUNTS OF 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY AND ONE FELONY COUNT OF SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO SLOAN IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF MAY 27TH FOR MULTIPLE BURGLARIES THAT OCCURRED TO BUSINESSES IN THAT TOWN.

AFTER EXECUTING MULTIPLE SEARCH WARRANTS, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO RECOVER A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY STOLEN DURING THE ALLEGED BURGLARIES.

LINDGREN IS BEING HELD ON $40,000 BOND AND IS ALSO CHARGED WITH VIOLATING HIS PAROLE.