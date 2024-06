BIRD FLU DETECTED IN O’BRIEN COUNTY DAIRY HERD

BIRD FLU HAS BEEN DETECTED IN AN IOWA DAIRY HERD.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE U.S.D.A. SAY THE HERD IS LOCATED IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

FINAL CONFIRMATION TESTING IS PENDING AT THE NATIONAL VETERINARY SERVICES LABORATORY IN AMES.

IT’S IOWA’S FIRST REPORTED CASE OF BIRD FLU WITHIN A DAIRY.

SO FAR THERE HAVE BEEN OVER 80 DAIRY CASES OF BIRD FLU CONFIRMED ON FARMS IN EIGHT OTHER STATES INCLUDING SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP WILL SOON BE ANNOUNCING ADDITIONAL RESPONSE MEASURES.

ADDITIONALLY, THE VIRUS THAT WAS RECENTLY DETECTED AT A SIOUX COUNTY FARM ON MAY 28TH WAS DETERMINED BY THE AMES LABORATORY TO BE CONSISTENT WITH THE VARIANT IDENTIFIED IN AFFECTED DAIRIES IN OTHER STATES.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONGOING TO TRY TO DETERMINE HOW THE VIRUS WAS INTRODUCED INTO THE FLOCKS AND HERD.