TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY FOR IOWA & SOUTH DAKOTA

VOTERS WILL HEAD TO THE POLLS IN IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA TUESDAY TO CAST BALLOTS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE STATE’S PRIMARY ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER AND AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS HERE IN IOWA, THE POLLS OPEN EARLY:

PRIMARY8 OC……….AWHILE HERE. :12

OTHER THAN SHAVING AN HOUR OFF HOW LONG THE POLLS IN IOWA ARE OPEN, GILL SAYS STATE LAWMAKERS REALLY DIDN’T CHANGE ANYTHING FOR THIS YEAR’S PRIMARY ELECTION:

PRIMARY9 OC…TO BE COUNTED. :29

GILL SAYS THERE ARE STILL SOME ABSENTEE BALLOTS OUT THERE THAT HAVEN’T BEEN MAILED BACK IN YET:

PRIMARY10 OC….VOICES GET HEARD. :25

ANY OUTSTANDING ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE THE POLLS CLOSE AT 8 P.M. TO BE COUNTED.

SOUTH DAKOTA VOTERS WILL ALSO DECIDE ON REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES FOR STATE OFFICES IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

ACCORDING TO THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE, THERE ARE 20 CONTESTED PRIMARIES IN THE STATE SENATE — 19 FOR GOP CANDIDATES.

IN THE STATE HOUSE, THERE ARE 34 CONTESTED RACES — 27 FOR REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES AND SEVEN ARE DEMOCRATS.

THERE ARE A COMBINED 68 PRIMARY RACES THAT ARE UNCONTESTED BETWEEN THE TWO CHAMBERS.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN SOUTH DAKOTA FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. LOCAL TIME.