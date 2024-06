LEIF ERIKSON POOL OPENING DELAYED

SIOUX CITY’S RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER AND LEWIS SWIMMING POOL IN MORNINGSIDE WILL BE OPEN DAILY BEGINNING SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST FOR THE 2024 SUMMER SEASON.

THE LEIF ERIKSON POOL ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE CONTINUES TO HAVE MECHANICAL ISSUES THAT NEED TO BE ADDRESSED.

A LEAK IN THE POOL IS STILL BEING REPAIRED AND THE CITY NOW ANTICIPATES THE OPENING OF LEIF ERIKSON POOL WILL BE TUESDAY, JUNE 11TH.

THAT DATE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND STATUS UPDATES WILL BE POSTED ON THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION FACEBOOK PAGE.

SPLASH PADS ARE OPEN NOW TO THE PUBLIC DAILY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. WITH THE CHRIS LARSEN PARK HOURS 11:00 A.M. UNTIL 11:00 P.M.