MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB ACTIVITIES RAMP UP

THERE’S MORE ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AT THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB LOCATED IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

SPOKESPERSON CHARLOTTE NELSON SAYS THERE ARE STILL A COUPLE OF DOCK SPACES OPEN FOR THE SUMMER BOATING SEASON FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR A WAY TO GET OUT ON THE RIVER:

THE BOAT CLUB DOCKS HAVE BEEN IN HIGHER DEMAND THIS SPRING, BECAUSE THE SIOUX CITY BOAT MARINA IS SHUT DOWN AND HASN’T BEEN DREDGED OUT FOR USE THIS YEAR:

NELSON SAYS THE BOAT CLUB WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE BETTER ACCESS TO ITS FACILITY:

THE BOAT CLUB WILL BE CONDUCTING A STEAK FUNDRAISER THIS SATURDAY AT THEIR CLUBHOUSE ON COUNCIL OAK DRIVE IN RIVERSIDE PARK FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M.

YOU CAN PURCHASE BOXES OF RIBEYES, SIRLOINS AND BONELESS PORK TO HELP THE CLUB.