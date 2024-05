L-E-C REPORTS MORE ISSUES WITH NEW JAIL PROJECT

THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY SAYS THERE’S MORE MECHANICAL ISSUES ON THE NEW JAIL PROJECT.

THREE MORE WORK ORDERS WERE ISSUED THIS PAST WEEK.

THE AUTHORITY SAYS WORK INCLUDING ADDITIONAL COILS, REPLACEMENT OF CERTAIN CONTROL AND BALANCING VALVES, AND THE CHANGING OUT OF FAN BOXES AND ADDING OF A VAV BOX, IS DUE TO ERRORS ON THE PART OF THE MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES PROVIDED BY GOLDBERG GROUP’S ENGINEERING CONSULTANT, INTROBA.

LEAD TIME ON THIS EQUIPMENT IS 30 DAYS AND THE EQUIPMENT, ONCE RECEIVED, WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY THREE WEEKS TO INSTALL.

THE AUTHORITY SAYS THEY BELIEVE THE SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION DATE OF THE PROJECT WILL BE IN EARLY JULY OF THIS YEAR.

THE AUTHORITY SAYS THEY AND THE COUNTY CONTINUE TO BE DAMAGED BY THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER PROJECT BEING DELAYED.

THEY AND THEIR COUNSEL CONTINUE TO ASSESS ITS ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES ON THE PROJECT CAUSED BY WHAT THEY CALL THE ACTIONS, INACTIONS, AND CONCURRENT DELAYS BY HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION, THE GOLDBERG GROUP, AND GOLDBERG’S ENGINEER, INTROBA.