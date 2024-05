HISTORIC PRESERVATION WEEK UNDERWAY

THIS IS HISTORIC PRESERVATION WEEK IN SIOUX CITY.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ISSUED A PROCLAMATION AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING, AND THE COUNCIL HEARD FROM AMY MCFARLANE OF THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE, WHO SPOKE ABOUT EVENTS COMING UP LATER IN THE WEEK.

FRIDAY THE FOCUS IS ON THE BADGEROW BUILDING:

TUESDAY EVENING TOM MUNSON OF THE PUBLIC MUSEUM GAVE A WALKING TOUR OF THE HEIGHTS AREA STARTING AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK ROSE GARDEN.

WEDNESDAY EVENING THERE’S A TRIVIA CONTEST AT BUFFALO ALICE.

THE WEEK WRAPS UP SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT THE RAILROAD MUSEUM AND WITH A BIKE TOUR:

THE HISTORIC BIKE TOUR WILL BEGIN AT 10 A.M. IN CHAUTAUQUA PARK AND END AT RIVERSIDE PARK.