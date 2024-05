NORTH SIOUX CASEY’S CONTRIBUTES TO LOCAL FOOD BANK

THE NORTH SIOUX CITY CASEY’S HAS RAISED OVER $6,500 FOR THE HERE FOR GOOD HUNGER

CAMPAIGN, LEADING STORES IN TOTAL FUNDS DONATED.

CUSTOMERS COULD ROUND UP THEIR PURCHASE TO THE NEAREST DOLLAR AMOUNT OF THEIR CHOOSING TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION.

REPRESENTATIVES FROM CASEY’S, FEEDING AMERICA, AND FEEDING SOUTH DAKOTA VISITED THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND TO PRESENT THE CHECK AND CONGRATULATE THE NORTH SIOUX CITY CASEY’S TEAM.

PARTNERING WITH FEEDING AMERICA, THE NEARLY 2,500 CASEY’S LOCATIONS ACROSS 17 STATES TOOK PART IN THE CAMPAIGN, BRINGING IN A TOTAL OF $723,000 FOR FOOD BANKS ACROSS THEIR SERVICE AREAS.

Photo provided by Food Bank of Siouxland