IOWA DCI INVESTIGATES DEATH OF INMATE IN CRAWFORD COUNTY

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS PROBING THE DEATH OF A 61-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO DIED IN CUSTODY AT A WESTERN IOWA COUNTY JAIL.

THE MAN, IDENTIFIED AS ABRAHAM NGOR OF DENISON, WAS ARRESTED FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION SUNDAY EVENING AND PLACED IN A LONE JAIL CELL AT THE CRAWFORD COUNTY JAIL.

JAIL STAFF FOUND HIM UNRESPONSIVE DURING A WELFARE CHECK AROUND 9 A.M.MONDAY MORNING.

DESPITE EFFORTS TO REVIVE HIM, HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT CRAWFORD COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER WILL CONDUCT AN AUTOPSY ON WEDNESDAY.