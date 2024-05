GREGG ASKS SUPPORT FOR LT. GOVERNOR AMENDMENT TO STATE CONSTITUTION

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG IS URGING IOWANS TO VOTE FOR A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO IOWA’S CONSTITUTION.

GREGG1 OC……..TO CLARIFY THAT.” :11

REYNOLDS WAS SWORN IN AS GOVERNOR IN MID-2017 AFTER LONG-TIME GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD RESIGNED TO BECOME U.S. AMBASSADOR TO CHINA.

TOM MILLER, WHO WAS IOWA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL AT THE TIME, ISSUED AN OPINION SAYING REYNOLDS — WHO WAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR — DID NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY UNDER THE STATE’S CONSTITUTION TO PICK A SUCCESSOR IN MID-2017.

REYNOLDS DISAGREED WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S ASSESSMENT AND PICKED GREGG TO TAKE THE ROLE OF LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT MAKES IT CLEAR GOVERNORS HAVE THAT AUTHORITY.

GREGG2 OC……..HERE IN IOWA.” :05

THE STATE’S LIEUTENANT GOVERNORS USED TO BE ELECTED INDEPENDENTLY, BUT AFTER THE PASSAGE OF A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT IN 1988, CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR HAVE BEEN RUNNING TOGETHER AS A TEAM, JUST LIKE PRESIDENTS AND VICE PRESIDENTS.