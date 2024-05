COMPANY FINED $649,000 FOR CHILD LABOR VIOLATIONS

A TENNESSEE-BASED CLEANING COMPANY WILL PAY 649-THOUSAND-DOLLARS IN PENALTIES AFTER EMPLOYING AT LEAST TWO DOZEN CHILDREN AT SLAUGHTERING AND MEAT-PACKING FACILITIES INCLUDING SIOUX CITY’S SEABOARD-TRIUMPH FOODS PORK PLANT.

THE U.S. LABOR DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCED THE DEAL MONDAY WITH FAYETTE JANITORIAL SERVICE.

AN INVESTIGATION EARLIER THIS YEAR FOUND THAT THE CHILDREN, SOME AS YOUNG AS 13, WERE PUT ON OVERNIGHT SANITATION SHIFTS AT THE SIOUX CITY PLANT AND A PERDUE FARMS FACILITY IN VIRGINIA.

AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FACILITY, FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS WITNESSED CHILDREN CONCEALING THEIR FACES AND CARRYING GLITTERED SCHOOL BACKPACKS BEFORE STARTING THEIR OVERNIGHT SHIFT.

THEY LEARNED CHILDREN WERE ASSIGNED ON OVERNIGHT SHIFTS TO USE CORROSIVE CLEANERS TO CLEAN DANGEROUS KILL FLOOR EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING HEAD SPLITTERS, JAW PULLERS, BANDSAWS AND NECK CLIPPERS.

SEABOARD-TRIUMPH HAS FIRED THE COMPANY.