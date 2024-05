HINTON WOMAN ARRESTED ON FREIGHT TRAIN

A HINTON, IOWA WOMAN WAS ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY ONBOARD A FREIGHT TRAIN THAT SHE HAD CLIMBED ABOARD IN SIOUX CITY.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 46-YEAR-OLD SHANNON HECKLER CALLED 9-1-1, TO REPORT THAT SHE WAS RIDING ON A NORTHBOUND BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILWAY TRAIN CAR THAT WAS NORTH OF SIOUX CENTER.

HECKLER REPORTED THAT SHE CLIMBED ON THE TRAIN IN SIOUX CITY, IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET TO HER HOME IN HINTON.

SIOUX COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CONTACTED THE RAILWAY WHO WAS ABLE TO CONTACT THE TRAIN CREW TO STOP THE TRAIN NEAR SIOUX CENTER.

OFFICERS WERE ABLE TO LOCATE HECKLER AND SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE WAS CHARGED WITH PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND TRESPASSING.